Steve Marshall feels “very strongly” President Biden’s vaccine mandates will be struck down in court

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The state of Alabama is part of three lawsuits attempting to stop the Biden Administration vaccine mandate.

One relates to federal contractors, another for employers with 100 or more workers and the most recent one filed this week is focused on health care workers.

Attorney General Steve Marshall says he’s very confident the Biden administration will be stopped from enforcing these mandates. Attorney Marshall says it’s clear the president is overstepping here.

Attorney General Steve Marshall is joining attorneys general from about a dozen other states in fighting President Biden’s executive order.

“When you see the number of states that have pushed back here, I think that gives great strength to the arguments in play. Not only does it violate various statutes and rules relating to the different agencies, but it also clearly violates provisions of the constitution as well as doctrines of the Supreme Court interpreted from it,” he said.

Last week, the U.S. Court of Appeals in the Fifth Circuit issued a stay on the order relating to employers with 100 or more workers, that means private companies will not have to enforce a vaccine mandate unless that stay is lifted.

Marshall says he’s still fighting for health care workers and federal contractors who also fall under the mandate.

“I think we’ve heard loud and clear from many of the state’s employers as well as our individual citizens that they believe the choice of a vaccine should be one of a personal nature and clearly not dictated by the federal government,” he said.

The mandate requires health care facilities that receive reimbursements from the federal government for patients covered under Medicare and Medicaid, to vaccinate their employees.

Health care workers are already required to receive various vaccines, such as the measles vaccine, but Marshall says what makes this different is.

“Not mandated by the federal government. I think this is a separate matter where the federal government is tying specific funding and reimbursement to those health care providers in a way we’ve never seen,” Marshall said.

Lindsey Harris with the Alabama State Nurses Association says the nurses she’s talked to didn’t have a problem getting the vaccine.

“The majority of the nurses that I have spoken to personally, they have already been vaccinated. They have even had their booster shot. we do what it takes to take care of our patients,” Harris said.

We’ve reached out to Huntsville Hospital for a statement on the vaccine mandate for health care workers and are waiting to hear back, but Wednesday we received a statement from Helen Keller Hospital, which is in the same system.

It says Helen Keller Hospital is requiring employees to be vaccinated or file an exemption, per the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services regulations.

