Smucker Co. to build $1.1B sandwich factory near Birmingham

Smucker’s Uncrustables
Smucker’s Uncrustables(J.M. Smucker Co.)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - The parent company of Smucker’s plans to spend $1.1 billion on a factory and warehouse near Birmingham that will produce frozen sandwiches.

The Ohio-based J.M. Smucker Co. says the plant will be constructed in the McCalla area of Jefferson County and will create 750 jobs.

Construction is expected to begin by January with production set to start in 2025.

The factory will make Uncrustables, frozen sandwiches that can be thawed and eaten.

The company says the brand has about $500 million in annual net sales.

