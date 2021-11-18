Advertisement

A recent study finds that internet trolling is common behavior for many Americans

By Nikki Sheaks
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to a recent study, more than a third of Americans believe that anyone on a social platform deserves any trolling they may experience.

“Trolling” is the act of riling someone up online or writing offensive messages on the internet. Researchers say that this behavior is most often done out of anger and is typically directed at politicians.

“One in a fourth people in the U.S. believe that disagreeing with someone is a good enough reason to troll them. People think people in the public eye, that are engaging in the act of going online, make you fair game for trolling, said Shane Ryan, Global Executive Director of Avast Foundation.

The study found that about a quarter of Americans admit they are more aggressive behind a screen than they are in person.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

