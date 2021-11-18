Advertisement

Public invited to sleep in church parking lot, recognize homelessness

Augusta homeless
Augusta homeless(WRDW)
By Erin Davis
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Homelessness is prevalent but can seem invisible.

“Homelessness looks like, it can look like me,” said Lydia Pickett, the executive director for the Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless.

This week is Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, and in 2020, nearly 4,000 people in Alabama were homeless.

Pickett explains that some homelessness is hidden.

“I just got a job. I don’t want anybody to know I’m homeless. So, I joined the gym, I take a shower in the morning, I get dressed, I go to work. I come back. I sleep in my car,” said Pickett.

To raise awareness MACH is hosting the first-ever Not-A-Bed Sleep-Out, inviting people to spend the night in a parking lot not only to raise awareness but also to get a better understanding of what homelessness is like.

“It’s not people just begging on the corner or hooked on drugs, or whatever else people think,” Pickett said. “It’s people with college degrees, it’s people who have professional skills, it’s people with families, it’s people with loved ones who don’t know where they are.”

If you can’t sleep out, you can also gain a better sense of this right in your own backyard.

“Spend a few hours even if not the whole night on your patio or sofa. Spend a few hours on a pallet on your living room floor. Spend a few hours just on your living room sofa, spend a few hours in a tent in your backyard on the sleeping bag somewhere,” Pickett said. “And think about those who don’t have an option.”

With winter on the way, Pickett says donating blankets or jackets to local organizations can go a long way.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Coachman booking photo
Cottonwood mayor charged with shooting son
Noel Vanlandingham stands outside Abbeville City Hall on April 6, 2020.
Ousted police chief gets $26k. Here’s why.
Michelle Gremillion booking photo.
Police: Couple aim stolen gun at Academy employees
An “almost total” lunar eclipse will be visible in the early morning hours Friday, Nov. 19 for...
Alabama to see the longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years
Law enforcement held a press conference about a sex trafficking investigation.
6-month-long prostitution sting ends in arrests from several local spas

Latest News

Police say a premature fetus was found Wednesday night at a wastewater treatment facility in...
Fetus found in wastewater at Mobile treatment plant
Fights at Rutherford High School are something some would say is an all too common occurrence.
Rutherford High School sees more arrests, charges compared to previous years
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast November 18, 2021
On the dotted line: Rehobeth softball
On the dotted line: Rehobeth softball
Family honors their daughter for 12th year with fundraiser
Family honors their daughter for 12th year with fundraiser