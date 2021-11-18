Plant Farley’s annual siren test scheduled

(WTVY) - The information below was provided to WTVY in a press release from Alabama Power.

(Press Release) - Alabama Power’s Plant Farley, located near Dothan, will activate the outdoor sirens around the plant’s 10-mile radius as part of an annual test on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at noon CT.

The test ensures plant neighbors are aware of the sounds and messages they may hear or receive in the event of an emergency.

Plant neighbors may also receive a CodeRed notification via phone about the siren test. CodeRed is a public safety notification app used by state and local emergency management agencies.

Residents can register to receive notifications from CodeRed on the website of their local county emergency management agency or sheriff’s department:

The annual siren test is conducted in partnership with Alabama Power, Southern Nuclear, Alabama Emergency Management Agency, Dothan Houston County Emergency Management Agency, Henry County Emergency Management Agency, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency and the Blakely-Early County Emergency Management Agency.

For more information, please visit the Plant Farley Emergency Preparedness website. Go to www.southernnuclear.com and search for “Plant Farley Emergency Preparedness”.

