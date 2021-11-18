Advertisement

Pfizer, US ink $5.29B deal for possible COVID-19 treatment

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. government will pay drugmaker Pfizer $5.29 billion for 10 million treatment courses of its potential COVID-19 treatment if regulators approve it.

Pfizer asked U.S. regulators on Tuesday to authorize the experimental pill, which has been shown to significantly cut the rate of hospitalizations and deaths among people with coronavirus infections.

Pfizer reported earlier this month that its pill cut hospitalizations and deaths by 89% among high-risk adults who had early symptoms of COVID-19.

The Food and Drug Administration is already reviewing a competing pill from Merck and will hold a public meeting on it later this month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Gremillion booking photo.
Police: Couple aim stolen gun at Academy employees
John Patrick Guillebeau booking photo
Person of interest nabbed in murder probe
Daleville offering new robotics, STEM programs for kids
FedEx to construct large distribution center in Dothan
DoorDash says the driver has been deactivated and is no longer able to deliver for them after...
DoorDash driver accused of defecating in building lobby after delivery
A south Alabama electric cooperative is mourning the loss of one of its lineman, who died while...
South Alabama electric cooperative mourns death of longtime employee

Latest News

President Joe Biden is seen during a tour of a General Motors facility in Detroit on...
Biden to sign 3 law enforcement support bills into law
President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister...
Differences endure as Biden brings back North America summit
President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
White House offering more aid for winter heat, utility bills
FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2018 file photo, White nationalist Jason Kessler speaks at a rally near...
‘Unite the Right’ civil trial jurors to hear closing arguments