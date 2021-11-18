Advertisement

The Nutcracker is back in Dothan

Southeast Alabama Dance Company 'The Nutcracker'
Southeast Alabama Dance Company 'The Nutcracker'
By Jayla Johnson
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One of the most famous ballet performances is making a return to the wiregrass.

The Southeast Alabama Dance Company will be performing ‘The Nutcracker’ for the 43rd season. The story has been told for decades and is considered one of the biggest performances for the company’s dancers.

Over 100 dancers ranging from ages 8 to 18 will participate in the show.

Performances take place Dec. 9 to 12 at the Dothan Civic Center. Ticket sales begin today.

“We have a lot of amazing new things planned for our Nutcracker this year,” says Ashlie Wells, artistic director, Southeast Alabama Dance Company. “We usually sell out our matinee shows. Hopefully, our community will come and support these healthy and strong and fun-loving dancers to celebrate the holiday season.”

Wells says the dancers have been preparing for this performance since this summer and are excited to show everyone their hard work. For ticket information, visit the Dothan Civic Center’s website.

