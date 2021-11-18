News4 Now: What’s Going On
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(WTVY) - News4 talks about today’s top stories along with a look at this weekend’s events.
Join us each Thursday to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.
If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about send an email to news@wtvy.com.
Events for the weekend of November 19, 2021
- Art After Hours, Thu Nov 18th 5:30pm - 8:00pm
- 22nd Annual Festival of Trees, Thu Nov 18th 6:00pm
- Dothan High School Theatre Presents CLUE, Thu Nov 18th 7:00pm
- Enterprise Holiday Open House, Fri Nov 19th - Sat 20th
- Headland Sundown Cinema, Fri Nov 19th 6:30pm
- Tri-State Community Orchestra “Shoot For the Stars”, Fri Nov 19th 7:30pm
- Frozen Kids, Sat Nov 20th 7:00pm
- Turkey Classic Men’s High School Basketball Tournament, Mon Nov 22nd - Tue 23rd
- 12th Annual Sarah Elizabeth Goree Memorial Gift to Children Boston Butt and Rib Sale, Thu Nov 18th - Sat 20th
- Plus farmers markets and other monthly events on the WTVY Community Calendar!
