Advertisement

News4 Now: What’s Going On

By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WTVY) - News4 talks about today’s top stories along with a look at this weekend’s events.

Join us each Thursday to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.

If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about send an email to news@wtvy.com.

Events for the weekend of November 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michelle Gremillion booking photo.
Police: Couple aim stolen gun at Academy employees
John Patrick Guillebeau booking photo
Person of interest nabbed in murder probe
Daleville offering new robotics, STEM programs for kids
FedEx to construct large distribution center in Dothan
DoorDash says the driver has been deactivated and is no longer able to deliver for them after...
DoorDash driver accused of defecating in building lobby after delivery
A south Alabama electric cooperative is mourning the loss of one of its lineman, who died while...
Southern Pine Electric Co-op mourns death of longtime employee

Latest News

Southeast Alabama Dance Company 'The Nutcracker'
The Nutcracker is back in Dothan
Source: WAFF
Alabama Rural Coalition for the Homeless gets $1M grant from Amazon’s Bezos
The Lambda Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. is hosting the Annual Purple and Gold...
Local fraternity chapter hosting blanket and coat drive for seniors
Wallace Presents the Magic School Bus
Wallace theatre presents: “The Magic School Bus”