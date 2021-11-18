Georgia jobless rate falls to its lowest point ever in 18th dip

ATLANTA - Georgia’s unemployment rate fell to a new all-time low in October.

The state recorded a jobless rate of 3.1%, with the unemployment rate falling for the 18th month in a row.

The unemployment rate had been 3.3% in September, which had tied the previous all-time low.

Georgia had an unemployment rate of 5.9% in October 2020.

The rate has fallen every month since hitting an all-time high of 12.5% at the start of the pandemic in April 2020.

“Georgia’s economy continues to outpace the rest of the nation with strong job growth, an all-time low unemployment rate, and the fewest unemployed Georgians in 20 years,” said Gov. Brian Kemp.

Employer payrolls rose by a strong 21,000 in Georgia in October, reaching 4.61 million. That’s 197,000 above payroll levels last year.

Since May 2021, job growth has increased by 117,400 and October’s growth marks only the fifth time since 1990 that over the month job growth for October was over 20,000.

In October, the labor force dropped 1,889 to 5,174,052, while the number of employed rose 11,008 to 5,015,945. The number of unemployed was down 12,897 to 158,107. In comparing October 2021 figures to pre-pandemic March 2020 figures, the labor force remains down 32,000, the number of employed remains down 3,000, and the number of unemployed is now down 29,000.

Employers with over 1,000 job postings in October included Amazon with 3,500, Wellstar Health System with 2,000, Home Depot with 1,800, Beech Valley Solutions with 1,600, Piedmont Health Care with 1,300, Walmart with 1,200, Anthem Blue Cross with 1,200, Deloitte with 1,100 and Southeastern Freight Lines with 1,000.

Industries with over 10,000 job postings included health care with 26,000, retail trade with 21,000, accommodation and food services with 13,000, finance and insurance with 12,000, manufacturing with 12,000, professional with scientific and technical services with 11,000, and transportation and warehousing with 10,000.

