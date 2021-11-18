Ellis D. Parker Elementary School Jr. Beta Club members are spreading joy this holiday season

FORT RUCKER, Ala. (WTVY) - Their mission is “Let us lead by servicing others”, and the Ellis D. Parker Jr Beta Club is putting their mission to work with their latest project.

“Dear friend, I hope you have amazing plans for Christmas, I know I sure do. I don’t know about you but I think Christmas is the best time of the year. I believe this because you celebrate Jesus, Santa comes and you get presents. I hope you know that you are not alone for this Christmas.”

It’s a project started by two young girls in California, that has grown across the country, and has landed at Ellis D. Parker Elementary school on Fort Rucker.

“Letters Against Isolation is where you send letters or cards to senior citizens in nursing homes because they can’t interact with other people outside of their nursing home,” said Imiri - 6th grade, Jr Beta Club Member.

After a positive response from the school last year, Letters Against Isolation has made a return, but this year, the letters are being sent closer to home.

“And then we realized that there are people in our school that has mothers in nursing homes, so we thought why are we sending the cards all the way to California when there are people in our Wiregrass area that need it,” said Shae - 6th grade, Jr Beta Club Member.

Students create handmade letters filled with heartfelt messages and little jokes.

“What did one snowman say to the other? I smell carrots”

“This year we are doing Christmas cards just to brighten up their holiday season and wish them a happy holiday,” said Ashlyn - 6th grade, Jr Beta Club Member.

So far close to 250 have been created, and students will continue to make them even after Thanksgiving break. The cards will be given out to local nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.