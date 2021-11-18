Advertisement

Draft rules for Alabama physicians to recommend use of medical cannabis

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama State Board of Medical Examiners announced draft rules to govern how physicians can recommend medical cannabis to eligible patients.

The draft rules, released Thursday, were developed in accordance with the state’s new law on medical cannabis, which was approved earlier this year by the state Legislature and signed into law by the governor.

The public can read the draft rules and find information on how to submit comments by visiting www.albme.gov. The agency will accept comments until Jan. 4, 2022.

The draft rules can be found below:

Once fully implemented under Alabama law, the use of medical cannabis may be permitted to treat certain qualifying medical conditions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Coachman booking photo
Cottonwood mayor charged with shooting son
Michelle Gremillion booking photo.
Police: Couple aim stolen gun at Academy employees
Noel Vanlandingham stands outside Abbeville City Hall on April 6, 2020.
Ousted police chief gets $26k. Here’s why.
An “almost total” lunar eclipse will be visible in the early morning hours Friday, Nov. 19 for...
Alabama to see the longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial

Latest News

Florida Highway patrol encouraging safe Holiday travels
Florida Highway patrol encouraging safe Holiday travels
A few of the decorations that will be lit up during the botanical garden's annual holiday...
“Gardens Aglow” returns to Dothan Area Botanical Gardens
Grand Marshals announced for Enterprise Christmas Parade
Alabama Unemployment October 2021
Alabama’s October unemployment rate hold steady
A Missing Persons Alert has been issued William Jefferson Hasty.
Missing Person Alert for Dothan man