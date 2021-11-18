Dothan Housing begins “Ready to Rent” course

(WTVY) - The information below was provided to WTVY in a press release from Dothan Housing.

(Press Release) - Ready to Rent is a 4–6-week rental education class offered by Dothan Housing, through the BOSS organization (Building Opportunities towards Self-Sufficiency), to the public. The class helps renters learn their rights and responsibilities in addition to helping those with rental barriers access housing.

During the course, renters work closely with housing specialists and peers to:

Overcome Barriers to Rental Housing

Learn about their responsibilities as a tenant

Learn about Landlord-Tenant Law

Take steps towards repairing credit and establishing a realistic budget

Get referrals to landlords who consider Ready to Rent graduates

Earn a Ready to Rent Certificate of Completion at the end of the training. Renters can present the certificate to landlords to prove rent readiness.

This free course begins November 23, 2021, at OCI located at the Old Montana Street school at

1001 Montana Street Dothan, AL 36303. Potential participants must register by emailing Calencia Perry at cperry@dothanhousing.org or calling 334-589-0728 as we will provide lunch to all participants.

