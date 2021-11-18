Advertisement

Dothan Housing begins “Ready to Rent” course

Dothan Housing
Dothan Housing(Source: Dothan Housing)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WTVY) - The information below was provided to WTVY in a press release from Dothan Housing.

(Press Release) - Ready to Rent is a 4–6-week rental education class offered by Dothan Housing, through the BOSS organization (Building Opportunities towards Self-Sufficiency), to the public. The class helps renters learn their rights and responsibilities in addition to helping those with rental barriers access housing.

The class helps renters learn their rights and responsibilities in addition to helping those...
The class helps renters learn their rights and responsibilities in addition to helping those with rental barriers access housing.(Source: Dothan Housing)

During the course, renters work closely with housing specialists and peers to:

  • Overcome Barriers to Rental Housing
  • Learn about their responsibilities as a tenant
  • Learn about Landlord-Tenant Law
  • Take steps towards repairing credit and establishing a realistic budget
  • Get referrals to landlords who consider Ready to Rent graduates
  • Earn a Ready to Rent Certificate of Completion at the end of the training. Renters can present the certificate to landlords to prove rent readiness.

This free course begins November 23, 2021, at OCI located at the Old Montana Street school at

1001 Montana Street Dothan, AL 36303. Potential participants must register by emailing Calencia Perry at cperry@dothanhousing.org or calling 334-589-0728 as we will provide lunch to all participants.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Michelle Gremillion booking photo.
Police: Couple aim stolen gun at Academy employees
John Patrick Guillebeau booking photo
Person of interest nabbed in murder probe
Daleville offering new robotics, STEM programs for kids
FedEx to construct large distribution center in Dothan
DoorDash says the driver has been deactivated and is no longer able to deliver for them after...
DoorDash driver accused of defecating in building lobby after delivery
A south Alabama electric cooperative is mourning the loss of one of its lineman, who died while...
Southern Pine Electric Co-op mourns death of longtime employee

Latest News

Answers about Long COVID from Alabama physicians
Sarah Elizabeth Goree Fundraiser
Family honors their daughter for 12th year with fundraiser
This is a CVS Pharmacy sign is shown in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Monday May 3, 2021. CVS Health...
CVS Health lays out plan to close hundreds of stores in next 3 years
Plant Farley (Source: Southern Company)
Plant Farley’s annual siren test scheduled