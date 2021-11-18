Advertisement

Cottonwood mayor charged with shooting son

The incident occurred before James Coachman became mayor.
James Coachman booking photo
James Coachman booking photo(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Cottonwood Mayor James Coachman has been arrested on charges that he shot his son. He surrendered Thursday afternoon after a Houston County Grand Jury indicted him.

A copy of that indictment is not immediately available. However, sources say Coachman’s son had threatened him with a hole digger. The incident occurred before Coachman became mayor.

If convicted, he would automatically be removed from office.

After posting $10,000 bond, Coachman was released.

A call to his attorney has not been returned.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Michelle Gremillion booking photo.
Police: Couple aim stolen gun at Academy employees
John Patrick Guillebeau booking photo
Person of interest nabbed in murder probe
Noel Vanlandingham stands outside Abbeville City Hall on April 6, 2020.
Ousted police chief gets $26k. Here’s why.
Daleville offering new robotics, STEM programs for kids
FedEx to construct large distribution center in Dothan
DoorDash says the driver has been deactivated and is no longer able to deliver for them after...
DoorDash driver accused of defecating in building lobby after delivery

Latest News

WTVY News 4 at Five
An “almost total” lunar eclipse will be visible in the early morning hours Friday, Nov. 19 for...
Alabama to see the longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years
WTVY Wx Logo
Cooler Air Returns
Ellis D. Parker Jr. Beta Club members are spreading joy this holiday season
Ellis D. Parker Elementary School Jr. Beta Club members are spreading joy this holiday season