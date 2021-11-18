Cottonwood mayor charged with shooting son

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Cottonwood Mayor James Coachman has been arrested on charges that he shot his son. He surrendered Thursday afternoon after a Houston County Grand Jury indicted him.

A copy of that indictment is not immediately available. However, sources say Coachman’s son had threatened him with a hole digger. The incident occurred before Coachman became mayor.

If convicted, he would automatically be removed from office.

After posting $10,000 bond, Coachman was released.

A call to his attorney has not been returned.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

