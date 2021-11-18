Cooler Air Returns

SYNOPSIS – A passing cold front will bring a punch of cooler air into the Wiregrass for Friday and the start of the weekend. Lows will drop into the 40s again, with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°. Another cold front is on track for early Monday, bringing us a few showers and sharply colder air for next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, cooler. Low near 48°. Winds N at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Mainly sunny, passing high cloudiness. High near 70°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and cool. Low near 44°. Winds ENE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 44° High: 70° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 49° High: 74° 5%

MON: A few showers early, then sun returns. Low: 56° High: 67° 230%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 60° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 34° High: 63° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 69° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 20-25 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

