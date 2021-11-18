Cold front moves through today

SYNOPSIS – Areas of some dense fog this morning as you get ready and head out the door, temperatures are in the 40s and low 50s for most of us. This evening a cold front will move through cooling us off for the weekend it won’t have much moisture with it so most will stay dry. It will be breezy tonight and tomorrow behind the front so make sure the Christmas decorations are tied down. The weekend looks nice and cooler, another front moves through on Monday and that will bring with it much cooler air.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 77°. Winds Light and Variable 10%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 48°. Winds N 5-15 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 70°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 20%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 70° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 49° High: 72° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 54° High: 70° 20%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 33° High: 60° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 34° High: 63° 0%

THUR: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 68° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 71° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 10 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

