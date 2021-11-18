Answers about Long COVID from Alabama physicians

(WTVY) - The information below was provided to WTVY in a press release from the Medical Association of the State of Alabama. We will include the live stream in this article starting at 4:00 PM.

(Press Release) - MONTGOMERY – Physicians with the Medical Association of the State of Alabama will answer questions during a Facebook Live webcast on Thursday, Nov. 18 at 4:00 p.m. about the long-term health effects of COVID-19, sometimes referred to as “long COVID.”

Did you know that approximately 50 percent of people who survive COVID-19 experience a variety of physical and... Posted by Medical Association of the State of Alabama on Tuesday, November 16, 2021

At least half of those who survive COVID-19 experience a variety of health problems for six months or longer after their initial recovery, according to recent research. These problems can range from decreased mobility and trouble concentrating to fatigue, gastrointestinal problems, cardiovascular issues, pain, fever and more.

The Facebook Live format allows viewers to watch the discussion and submit questions. The conversation is part of a regular COVID update that has been provided by physicians with the Medical Association, who continue to urge all those who are eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Who:

Dr. Aruna Arora, President of the Medical Association of the State of Alabama

Dr. Scott Harris, State Health Officer

Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, Director, Division of Infectious Diseases at UAB

What: Facebook Live COVID Update

When: Thursday, Nov. 18 at 4:00 p.m. Central

Where: Medical Association of the State of Alabama Facebook page: www.facebook.com/MedicalAssnAlabama

