Advertisement

Warm Now, But Cooler Air Will Return

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Another warm day is on the way for Thursday, before a cold front passes and turns us a bit cooler for Friday and the start of the weekend. We can’t rule out a stray PM shower, but much of the area looks to remain dry. Another cold front with low-end rain chance is on the way for Monday.

TONIGHT – Clear to partly cloudy, patchy fog. Low near 53°.  Winds light SE.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, a stray PM shower is possible. High near 78°. Winds S/NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy and cooler. Low near 48°.  Winds N at 5-15 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy.  Low: 48° High: 70° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 44° High: 70° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 49° High: 72° 0%

MON: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 54° High: 70° 20%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 60° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 34° High: 63° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E/N at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Daleville offering new robotics, STEM programs for kids
FedEx to construct large distribution center in Dothan
Michelle Gremillion booking photo.
Police: Couple aim stolen gun at Academy employees
Iziguel Vang booking photo.
Man indicted on charges he kidnapped Slocomb teen
There have been reports by the USDA that some white-tailed deer in 32 counties across Illinois,...
Things to know about deer hunting season and COVID-19
DoorDash says the driver has been deactivated and is no longer able to deliver for them after...
DoorDash driver accused of defecating in building lobby after delivery

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 11-17
Sunshine and warm temperatures this afternoon
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 11-17
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 11-17
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast November 16, 2021
WTVY Wx Logo
Warm Days Ahead