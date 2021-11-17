Warm Now, But Cooler Air Will Return

SYNOPSIS – Another warm day is on the way for Thursday, before a cold front passes and turns us a bit cooler for Friday and the start of the weekend. We can’t rule out a stray PM shower, but much of the area looks to remain dry. Another cold front with low-end rain chance is on the way for Monday.

TONIGHT – Clear to partly cloudy, patchy fog. Low near 53°. Winds light SE.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, a stray PM shower is possible. High near 78°. Winds S/NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy and cooler. Low near 48°. Winds N at 5-15 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 70° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 44° High: 70° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 49° High: 72° 0%

MON: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 54° High: 70° 20%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 60° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 34° High: 63° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E/N at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

