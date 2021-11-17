Advertisement

Sunshine and warm temperatures this afternoon

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Temperatures this morning are starting off in the 40s for most of us, we will really warm up as we head into the afternoon with temperatures approaching the upper 70s. Tomorrow a cold front will move through some might see a shower or two but most will stay dry. Cooler for the weekend with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s but we stay dry. Our next chance of rain comes in Monday ahead of our next front that will really cool us off just in time for Thanksgiving.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 78°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 47°. Winds Light & Variable 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 77°. Winds N 5-10 mph 20%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 70° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 70° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 49° High: 72° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 54° High: 70° 20%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 60° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 65° 0%

THUR: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 73° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

