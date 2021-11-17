Sunshine and warm temperatures this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Temperatures this morning are starting off in the 40s for most of us, we will really warm up as we head into the afternoon with temperatures approaching the upper 70s. Tomorrow a cold front will move through some might see a shower or two but most will stay dry. Cooler for the weekend with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s but we stay dry. Our next chance of rain comes in Monday ahead of our next front that will really cool us off just in time for Thanksgiving.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 78°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 47°. Winds Light & Variable 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 77°. Winds N 5-10 mph 20%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 70° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 70° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 49° High: 72° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 54° High: 70° 20%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 60° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 65° 0%

THUR: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 73° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.