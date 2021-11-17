Advertisement

South Alabama electric cooperative mourns death of longtime employee

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama electric cooperative is mourning the loss of one of its lineman, who died while on the job over the weekend.

Southern Pine Electric Co-op confirmed the death of Chad Morris, who was employed as a serviceman in its Evergreen district. Morris, 41, of Red Level, died on Sunday. He’d been with the power company for 16 years. No further details were released.

Morris “was loved by all who knew him,” a spokeswoman said. “Please continue to be in prayer for Chad’s family and for the Southern Pine family during this difficult time.”

An obituary from Foreman Funeral Home in Andalusia noted his vocal advocacy for foster care and adoption “and the way he loved his daughters perfectly captures how he not only talked the talk but walked the walk in those efforts.”

Visitation is set for 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Carolina Baptist Church in Andalusia with the funeral to follow at 11:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial can do so through the Covington County Foster Parent Association, c/o Kim Holmes, 12593 Brookwood Rd., Andalusia, AL, 36420 or to Covington County Child Advocacy Center, 125 Medical Park Drive Suite 103, Andalusia, AL, 36420.

All Southern Pine offices are to be closed Thursday but will reopen Friday morning with normal business hours.

