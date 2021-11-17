Advertisement

Police: Couple aim stolen gun at Academy employees

Michelle Gremillion booking photo.
Michelle Gremillion booking photo.(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Two people have been charged with robbery, accused of bolting from a large retail store with a stolen handgun.

Dothan police apprehended Justin Curtis Frase, 37, and Sherree Michelle Gremillion, 27, on Tuesday after Academy Sports employees confronted them.

Officers say those suspects went into the store and appeared interested in a Taurus handgun and then took off. Academy workers chased them out of the front door and that is when Frase reportedly aimed the gun at them. He did not fire.

Across Montgomery Highway from Academy a Dothan officer nabbed the couple who no longer had the gun in their possession. A report claims the suspects appeared under the influence of narcotics.

As of 9:15 Wednesday morning, Grase and Gremillion are held in the Houston County Jail on $60,000 bond.

Frase’s booking photo will be posted when it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Daleville offering new robotics, STEM programs for kids
FedEx to construct large distribution center in Dothan
Iziguel Vang booking photo.
Man indicted on charges he kidnapped Slocomb teen
There have been reports by the USDA that some white-tailed deer in 32 counties across Illinois,...
Things to know about deer hunting season and COVID-19
Troy police say six people were shot at the Ztec gas station at 803 U.S. 231 South on Nov. 14,...
Victim identified in deadly Troy gas station shooting
Luis Suarez and Norma Franco, a couple for years, were going to marry just after Thanksgiving....
Couple die of COVID-19 weeks before wedding

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 11-17
Sunshine and warm temperatures this afternoon
Navigator Development Group Inc
Enterprise business wins national award from DOL
Navigator Development Group Inc
Enterprise business wins national award from DOL
On the dotted line: Peters headed to Gulf Coast State
On the dotted line: Peters headed to Gulf Coast State