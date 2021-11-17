Police: Couple aim stolen gun at Academy employees

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Two people have been charged with robbery, accused of bolting from a large retail store with a stolen handgun.

Dothan police apprehended Justin Curtis Frase, 37, and Sherree Michelle Gremillion, 27, on Tuesday after Academy Sports employees confronted them.

Officers say those suspects went into the store and appeared interested in a Taurus handgun and then took off. Academy workers chased them out of the front door and that is when Frase reportedly aimed the gun at them. He did not fire.

Across Montgomery Highway from Academy a Dothan officer nabbed the couple who no longer had the gun in their possession. A report claims the suspects appeared under the influence of narcotics.

As of 9:15 Wednesday morning, Grase and Gremillion are held in the Houston County Jail on $60,000 bond.

Frase’s booking photo will be posted when it becomes available.

