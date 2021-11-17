Advertisement

Person of interest nabbed in murder probe

John Patrick Guillebeau booking photo
John Patrick Guillebeau booking photo(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A person of interest in a Florida murder case has been apprehended in Dothan.

John Patrick Guillebeau, 60, of Panama City was taken into custody on Reeves Street after a brief pursuit Wednesday morning.

He is expected to be charged in the death 67-year-old Vincent Stephen Trial was discovered Sunday at a condominium in Narvarre, Florida.

Officers investigating his death are expected to arrive in Dothan Wednesday to question the Guillebeau.

To immediately return him to Florida, he must sign an extradition waiver.

An email to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office was not immediately answered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

