Local fraternity chapter hosting blanket and coat drive for seniors

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A wiregrass fraternity chapter is making a difference from Dothan to Blakely this winter.

The Kappa Beta Beta chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. is hosting a blanket and sock drive today at 4p.m. to 5p.m. at Westside Terrace.

Donations will be made to this nursing home and Early Memorial Nursing Home in Blakely.

The event was created by the spring 2021 initiates of the chapter.

“During this time, holidays are some of the most important time of the year for the elders,” Fredrick Means, chapter member and spring 2021 initiate. “They are here and some of them don’t have family that comes out to see them, and I think a blanket and socks would be very comfortable to them and make them feel good.”

For more information on other ways to donate or other service events the chapter will participate in, visit the chapter’s Facebook page.

