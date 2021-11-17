Headland pet rescue receives $1,000 donation

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - A local dog club is making sure that no pet goes without care by donating to a rescue group

The Southeast Alabama Kennel Club is known for their dog training and dog shows, with their main focus on promoting pure bred dogs.

“Everything else is community involvement and the only way to get involved with some of these things is to come out and donate to these places who are helping the pet population,” said Jimmy Chambers - Southeast Alabama Kennel Club President.

Collecting donations through their yearly dog shows.

“We primary like to donate to the no kill shelters because the fact that they’re trying to place animals in homes,” said Chambers.

The club donates to a number of organizations across the Wiregrass. Their most recent show has allowed them to give one of their biggest donations.

“The Southeast Alabama Kennel Club is here today to present a donation of $1,000.”

Adding C.H.A.R.M. to their list of recipients, an animal rescue group who works along side the Headland Animal Shelter.

“We spay and neuter and vaccinate and once they’re finished with all of the medical intervention that might be needed then we start working on adoption processes,” said Teresa Jennings - C.H.A.R.M. Treasurer.

The group says its grateful for this donation. The money will go towards the vetting costs and other necessities.

“Of course, we have to maintain we have to feed them, so it goes for dog food it goes for cleaning supplies,” said Jennings.

C.H.A.R.M. and the Headland Animal Shelter say they are also looking for more dog food along with cleaning supplies. Donations can be brought to 200 W Industrial Drive, Headland, Alabama and monetary donations can be sent to C.H.A.R.M. at P.O Box 216 Headland, AL. Donations can also be made through C.H.A.RM. website.

