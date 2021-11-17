Advertisement

Fort Benning to host more than 250 competitors in multi-gun challenge

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning is hosting a multi-gun challenge - hosting more than 250 competitors from across the United States.

The nine-state multi-gun challenge starts Friday. The challenge is an annual match designed by the USAMU Action Shooting Team. It allows marksmen to compete at the same range where Fort Benning soldiers train and experience a military base.

This is the first multi-gun challenge since 2019 since last year’s was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Various companies have donated prizes for winners in all categories.

The challenge will run through this weekend with an awards ceremony being held Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daleville offering new robotics, STEM programs for kids
FedEx to construct large distribution center in Dothan
Michelle Gremillion booking photo.
Police: Couple aim stolen gun at Academy employees
Iziguel Vang booking photo.
Man indicted on charges he kidnapped Slocomb teen
There have been reports by the USDA that some white-tailed deer in 32 counties across Illinois,...
Things to know about deer hunting season and COVID-19
DoorDash says the driver has been deactivated and is no longer able to deliver for them after...
DoorDash driver accused of defecating in building lobby after delivery

Latest News

Source: WAFF
Alabama Rural Coalition for the Homeless gets $1M grant from Amazon’s Bezos
The Lambda Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. is hosting the Annual Purple and Gold...
Local fraternity chapter hosting blanket and coat drive for seniors
Wallace Presents the Magic School Bus
Wallace theatre presents: “The Magic School Bus”
(Source: WSFA 12 News)
Last week to register for Wiregrass Toys For Tots program
park
Walton Park is making exercise more exciting