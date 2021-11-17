Florida’s need for correctional officers grows, more incentives offered

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - State leaders are offering more incentives to try and attract more people to become correctional officers.

Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced new hires could receive a hiring bonus up to $5,000.

Effective immediately, DeSantis said Florida’s new bonus being offered to correctional officer new hires would include:

-- $3,000 new hire bonus for all new correctional officers

-- $1,000 hiring bonus for correctional officers to join high vacancy institutions

-- $1,000 hiring bonus for certified correctional officer applicants

Governor DeSantis also announced beginning January 2022, the starting salary for state correctional officers would be raised to $38,750.

DeSantis also said all current state correctional officers will receive a one-time bonus of $1,500, and state probation officers will receive a $3,000 bonus December 2021.

To learn more visit www.FLDOCJobs.com.

