Advertisement

On the dotted line: Peters headed to Gulf Coast State

By Justin McNelley
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) - Makayla Peters will pack up and head south next year. The Rehobeth senior joining the Commodores at Gulf Coast State.

Peters has been a mainstay for the Rebels in her career, playing varsity softball since the seventh grade and starting every year since the eighth.

Her stats speak for themselves.

Peters led the team with eight homeruns last season and tied for the lead with 30 RBI.

“I think I’ll bring leadership to this team,” said Peters. “For the most part, I stay positive and I feel like I can bring a positive atmosphere there. I know it’s already a great atmosphere in Panama City. I feel like I’ll fit in very well because everyone down there they are there for the right reasons and they want to win just as much as I do and I feel like I’ll be a great fit.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Daleville offering new robotics, STEM programs for kids
FedEx to construct large distribution center in Dothan
Troy police say six people were shot at the Ztec gas station at 803 U.S. 231 South on Nov. 14,...
1 killed, 5 injured in overnight Troy shooting, police say
Iziguel Vang booking photo.
Man indicted on charges he kidnapped Slocomb teen
Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink
Woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink
A crash between a sedan and passenger bus left one teenager dead and another critically injured.
Sedan collides with coach bus in Jackson Co., killing a teen and injuring another

Latest News

On the dotted line: Aplin signs with Enterprise State
On the dotted line: Aplin signs with Enterprise State
On the dotted line: Lawrence inks with Gulf Coast State
On the dotted line: Lawrence inks with Gulf Coast State
On the dotted line: Peters headed to Gulf Coast State
On the dotted line: Peters headed to Gulf Coast State
On the dotted line: Lawrence inks with Gulf Coast State
On the dotted line: Lawrence inks with Gulf Coast State