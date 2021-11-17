On the dotted line: Peters headed to Gulf Coast State

REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) - Makayla Peters will pack up and head south next year. The Rehobeth senior joining the Commodores at Gulf Coast State.

Peters has been a mainstay for the Rebels in her career, playing varsity softball since the seventh grade and starting every year since the eighth.

Her stats speak for themselves.

Peters led the team with eight homeruns last season and tied for the lead with 30 RBI.

“I think I’ll bring leadership to this team,” said Peters. “For the most part, I stay positive and I feel like I can bring a positive atmosphere there. I know it’s already a great atmosphere in Panama City. I feel like I’ll fit in very well because everyone down there they are there for the right reasons and they want to win just as much as I do and I feel like I’ll be a great fit.

