Advertisement

On the dotted line: Lawrence inks with Gulf Coast State

By Justin McNelley
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Ashford’s Barrett Lawrence signing on the dotted line and is headed to Gulf Coast State.

Lawrence surrounded by friends and family on the day including her father Eric who is the Yellow Jackets head softball coach.

The senior had quite the season this past year. Lawrence hit .466 with five homeruns and 29 RBI.

“It takes a lot of hard work, but at the end of the day, when you get to this point, you know it means something,” said Lawrence. “It’s a really great program and the academics there, it’s going to prepare me for the next level, academically and athletically.”

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Daleville offering new robotics, STEM programs for kids
FedEx to construct large distribution center in Dothan
Troy police say six people were shot at the Ztec gas station at 803 U.S. 231 South on Nov. 14,...
1 killed, 5 injured in overnight Troy shooting, police say
Iziguel Vang booking photo.
Man indicted on charges he kidnapped Slocomb teen
Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink
Woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink
A crash between a sedan and passenger bus left one teenager dead and another critically injured.
Sedan collides with coach bus in Jackson Co., killing a teen and injuring another

Latest News

On the dotted line: Aplin signs with Enterprise State
On the dotted line: Aplin signs with Enterprise State
On the dotted line: Peters headed to Gulf Coast State
On the dotted line: Peters headed to Gulf Coast State
On the dotted line: Peters headed to Gulf Coast State
On the dotted line: Peters headed to Gulf Coast State
On the dotted line: Lawrence inks with Gulf Coast State
On the dotted line: Lawrence inks with Gulf Coast State