On the dotted line: Lawrence inks with Gulf Coast State

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Ashford’s Barrett Lawrence signing on the dotted line and is headed to Gulf Coast State.

Lawrence surrounded by friends and family on the day including her father Eric who is the Yellow Jackets head softball coach.

The senior had quite the season this past year. Lawrence hit .466 with five homeruns and 29 RBI.

“It takes a lot of hard work, but at the end of the day, when you get to this point, you know it means something,” said Lawrence. “It’s a really great program and the academics there, it’s going to prepare me for the next level, academically and athletically.”

