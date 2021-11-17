On the dotted line: Aplin signs with Enterprise State

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - Senior volleyball player Chesnee Aplin signing with Enterprise State.

A historic signing as Aplin became the first ever volleyball signee for the Boll Weevils.

This past season with the Redtops, Aplin had 81 aces, 36 assists, and 106 kills.

With ESCC being a new program, Aplin is ready to jump in wherever needed to help the team.

“I think as far as what I can bring to the team is I’m willing to play wherever I’m needed,” said Aplin. “I’m willing to learn he new positions if they are ones I haven’t played. I’ve been a setter. I’ve been an opposite and outside hitter. I’m willing to play any position and where I’m needed. I don’t have a designated position.”

