Warming up over the next few days

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Not as cool this morning but most are still waking up in the 40s. This afternoon we will warm up into the lower to middle 70s with plenty of sunshine, the sun will stick around through tomorrow. Thursday brings more clouds and maybe a shower or two ahead of a cold front that will move through and cool us off slightly by the weekend. Another shot at a few showers will come Monday as our next front approaches.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 74°. Winds S 5 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 47°. Winds Light S 0%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 76°. Winds SE 5 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 52° High: 77° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 70° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 70° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 49° High: 72° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 54° High: 72° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 58° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 33° High: 63° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10 kts. Seas 1 foot

