Warming up over the next few days

SYNOPSIS – Not as cool this morning but most are still waking up in the 40s. This afternoon we will warm up into the lower to middle 70s with plenty of sunshine, the sun will stick around through tomorrow. Thursday brings more clouds and maybe a shower or two ahead of a cold front that will move through and cool us off slightly by the weekend. Another shot at a few showers will come Monday as our next front approaches.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 74°. Winds S 5 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 47°. Winds Light S 0%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 76°. Winds SE 5 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 52° High: 77° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 70° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 70° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 49° High: 72° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 54° High: 72° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 58° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 33° High: 63° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10 kts. Seas 1 foot

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.