Warm Days Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Gorgeous fall weather continues across the Wiregrass for mid-week. After starting off Wednesday in the middle 40s, we’ll see highs reach the upper 70s under sunny skies. A few more clouds will return for Thursday, with a slight chance of a light shower late, followed by slightly cooler air for Friday and the weekend.

TONIGHT – Clear, patchy fog. Low near 45°.  Winds light S.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 78°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear to partly cloudy, patchy fog. Low near 52°.  Winds light SE.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly sunny, slight shower chance late. Low: 52° High: 77° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy.  Low: 48° High: 70° 5%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 44° High: 70° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 49° High: 72° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 54° High: 72° 20%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 60° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

