Walton Park Story Walk

park
park(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Walton Park in Dothan just added a new way to exercise not only your body but you mind. The park installed a new story walk along there paved walking trail that is a little over half a mile long.

The short trail now features several reading stations that have one to two pages of a story Walkers can stop at each one to read a few pages, learning the story as they go along.

Dothan Houston county library is in charge of suppling the stories and plan to add a new one each month.

