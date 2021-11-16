Walton Park Story Walk

Walton Park in Dothan just added a new way to exercise not only your body but you mind. The park installed a new story walk along there paved walking trail that is a little over half a mile long.

The short trail now features several reading stations that have one to two pages of a story Walkers can stop at each one to read a few pages, learning the story as they go along.

Dothan Houston county library is in charge of suppling the stories and plan to add a new one each month.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

