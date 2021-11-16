Wallace theatre presents: “The Magic School Bus”

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wallace College theatre students are over the moon to perform their fall play, “The Magic School Bus.”

Emma Munoz, who plays Ms. Frizzle says, “It’s a really fun show, it’s educational, it’s interactive with the audience, and any age can really come to see it.”

The iconic “magic school bus” took four 3-D printers

“It’s broken into many different parts, and then we glue it together, almost like Legos, and then sand it, bond it, to make it smooth like it looks like one piece,” explains Zac West, Technical Director. “To get one fender, it takes about two and a half weeks of the printers constantly running.”

The student-run performance features songs with some unique twists.

“We have three musical numbers in the show, and so we’ve arranged that and worked the vocals on that, I’ve coordinated with Zac on kind of adapting the lyrics to match the story that we’re presenting,” says Cameron Weiler, Choral Director.

“My favorite part has probably been the singing,” expresses Munoz. “I absolutely loved learning the magic school bus and learning the choreography for that, and just all the musical numbers are so fun.”

“Ms. Frizzle” says the biggest challenge she’s faced is having the perfect voice for the role.

Munoz explains, “It’s something that I really had to have a lot of trial and error with, but when I finally got it, it just clicked.”

The cast members are ready to take the audience on a wild ride, promising adventure and education for everyone

“We still have tickets available, it is from ages three to 103, so anybody with be entertained,” expresses Charles Sirmon, Director of Theatre at Wallace Community College.

Performances are set for Thursday and Friday at 7:00 PM and twice Saturday at 2:00 and 7:00 PM.

Tickets are $5 for all students and $10 for everyone else.

Proceeds go to the theatre program.

