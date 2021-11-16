Advertisement

Victim identified in deadly Troy gas station shooting

Troy police say six people were shot at the Ztec gas station at 803 U.S. 231 South on Nov. 14, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police have identified the man killed in a gas station shooting that sent five others to the hospital early Sunday.

Police identified the victim as Zacharias Devonta McClendon, 27, of Clio. He died at the scene.

The shooting happened at the Ztec located at 803 U.S. 231 South. Police say they found McClendon, along with two other shooting victims, when they arrived around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. While they were there, investigators learned that three other victims were already at the hospital.

Police say the other five victims’ injuries were not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made so far.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500 or the secret witness line at 334-566-5555.

Police do not believe those involved are residents of the city or students at Troy University.

