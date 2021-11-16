Advertisement

Santa Claus has made an early stop in Ozark, dropping off the city’s newest gift

By Abby Nelson
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - After having the same tree for many years, the City of Ozark began the search for a new tree. In February, city officials came across the tree that they thought would be just right. Now a 32 foot Christmas Tree will stand in front of the Dale County Court House.

City officials hoping the new tree is a holiday feature all take advantage of.

“Well I hope the appreciate it and see that we are trying to move Ozark forward in a positive way and this is a way that can bring people downtown enjoy the holidays and maybe have a good place for pictures,” said Ryan Campbell, Public Works Director.

The City of Ozark will light their Christmas tree on December 7th before the Christmas parade.

News 4s Abby Nelson and Nick Brooks will be this years parade emcees.

