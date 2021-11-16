Advertisement

Non-profit in Blakely begins annual toy drive

With everything going on, store manager Sandy McQuay said business has been busier than ever.
With everything going on, store manager Sandy McQuay said business has been busier than ever.(KAIT-TV)
By Jayla Johnson
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - A non-profit in Blakely needs help from the community as they begin collecting items for their annual toy drive.

C-Hope Ministries of Blakely has over 250 families registered for their year’s collection. The organization will be accepting donations of clothes, toys, food and money through Dec. 10.

With the support of the community, schools and businesses, the organization hopes their goal can be reached so that no child goes without a gift this Christmas.

“With all our projects, we love to collaborate with community agencies, the school board, school, coming together, to show that unity, and that was one of the reasons this non-profit was formed,” says Jason Muhlenkamp, treasurer, C-Hope Ministries of Blakekly Inc.

People are encouraged to strategize item donations by taking a child’s tag off the Wish Tree at One South Bank or coming to the Neighborhood Service Center at 1241 South Main St.

Monetary donations can be made by mail to P.O. Box 927, Blakely, Ga. 39823.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaking at the March for our Lives rally in Dothan on March 24, 2018.
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow bolsters team to defend him in cocaine case
Troy police say six people were shot at the Ztec gas station at 803 U.S. 231 South on Nov. 14,...
1 killed, 5 injured in overnight Troy shooting, police say
Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink
Woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink
A crash between a sedan and passenger bus left one teenager dead and another critically injured.
Sedan collides with coach bus in Jackson Co., killing a teen and injuring another
Yvonne Mohan booking photo.
Ashford woman receives prison term for stealing from doctor

Latest News

Early County High School in Blakely, Ga.
Early County High Schools students aim to make a difference this Thanksgiving
DCS school buses
7 new buses headed towards Dothan City Schools
Historical Smiths Station church celebrates 190th anniversary
NPF PARADE PREPS
Dothan prepares for parade