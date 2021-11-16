Non-profit in Blakely begins annual toy drive

BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - A non-profit in Blakely needs help from the community as they begin collecting items for their annual toy drive.

C-Hope Ministries of Blakely has over 250 families registered for their year’s collection. The organization will be accepting donations of clothes, toys, food and money through Dec. 10.

With the support of the community, schools and businesses, the organization hopes their goal can be reached so that no child goes without a gift this Christmas.

“With all our projects, we love to collaborate with community agencies, the school board, school, coming together, to show that unity, and that was one of the reasons this non-profit was formed,” says Jason Muhlenkamp, treasurer, C-Hope Ministries of Blakekly Inc.

People are encouraged to strategize item donations by taking a child’s tag off the Wish Tree at One South Bank or coming to the Neighborhood Service Center at 1241 South Main St.

Monetary donations can be made by mail to P.O. Box 927, Blakely, Ga. 39823.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

