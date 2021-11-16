Advertisement

Man indicted on charges he kidnapped Slocomb teen

Investigators say on May 9 Iziquel Pasheng Vang hid in a wooded area and waited for his 16-year-old former girlfriend to return home.
Iziguel Vang booking photo.
Iziguel Vang booking photo.(Geneva County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -A federal grand jury has indicted Iziquel Pasheng Vang, 21, on kidnapping and other charges related to his alleged abduction of a Slocomb, Alabama teen this year.

Investigators say on May 9 he hid in a wooded area and waited for his 16-year-old former girlfriend to return home with her family, then kidnapped her at gunpoint.

An Amber Alert was issued, and a few hours later Vang led officers a high-speed chase that traveled from Georgia into Florida. It ended when Vang wrecked the reported stolen car that he drove.

Authorities in Alabama, Georgia, and Florida charged Vang with a plethora of crimes, but the Department of Justice also pursued the case.

On October 27, a federal grand jury in Montgomery indicted Vang on kidnapping, carjacking, and weapons charges. A detention hearing scheduled Tuesday has been canceled and a judge ordered Vang held without bond.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in the Middle District of Alabama has not commented on the indictments.

The victim suffered injuries when Vang wrecked but has recovered.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaking at the March for our Lives rally in Dothan on March 24, 2018.
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow bolsters team to defend him in cocaine case
Troy police say six people were shot at the Ztec gas station at 803 U.S. 231 South on Nov. 14,...
1 killed, 5 injured in overnight Troy shooting, police say
A crash between a sedan and passenger bus left one teenager dead and another critically injured.
Sedan collides with coach bus in Jackson Co., killing a teen and injuring another
Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink
Woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink
Yvonne Mohan booking photo.
Ashford woman receives prison term for stealing from doctor

Latest News

WTVY News 4 at Ten
G.W. Long duo sign baseball scholarships
G.W. Long duo sign baseball scholarships
Enterprise Whoville cutouts
Downtown Enterprise gearing up for Whoville celebration
Main Street Enterprise
Main Street Enterprise moves on to next round of competition