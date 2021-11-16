Man indicted on charges he kidnapped Slocomb teen

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -A federal grand jury has indicted Iziquel Pasheng Vang, 21, on kidnapping and other charges related to his alleged abduction of a Slocomb, Alabama teen this year.

Investigators say on May 9 he hid in a wooded area and waited for his 16-year-old former girlfriend to return home with her family, then kidnapped her at gunpoint.

An Amber Alert was issued, and a few hours later Vang led officers a high-speed chase that traveled from Georgia into Florida. It ended when Vang wrecked the reported stolen car that he drove.

Authorities in Alabama, Georgia, and Florida charged Vang with a plethora of crimes, but the Department of Justice also pursued the case.

On October 27, a federal grand jury in Montgomery indicted Vang on kidnapping, carjacking, and weapons charges. A detention hearing scheduled Tuesday has been canceled and a judge ordered Vang held without bond.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in the Middle District of Alabama has not commented on the indictments.

The victim suffered injuries when Vang wrecked but has recovered.

