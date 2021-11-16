Main Street Enterprise moves on to next round of competition

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Main Street Enterprise has made it to round two of America’s Main Street Contest.

The contest had 216 nominees across the country including several from Alabama.

Enterprise was notified that they made the quarterfinals of the contest today and are one of 25 cities left standing.

Enterprise is one of two Alabama Main streets in that top 25 the other being Fort Payne.

The program needs help from the community to make it to the next round as semifinalists

“If we were awarded that money, we would want to use it towards a beautification project possibly even a greenspace project in our downtown something that the community could benefit from as a whole because we have so much traffic that comes to our main street district every year,” said Main Street Enterprise director Cassidi Kendrick.

Voting is now open for the contest and you can vote up to 25 times a day.

Click HERE to vote.

