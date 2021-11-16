LIST: Wiregrass Community Thanksgiving Meals

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Many organizations, churches, and businesses are helping provide free Thanksgiving meals for those that are in need, or simply want to come together with their community. Here’s a list of local free meals from Wiregrass 2-1-1.

If you know of any other community Thanksgiving meals please email us at news@wtvy.com so we can add them to our list.

DOTHAN

GOOD NEWS MINISTRY ANNUAL THANKSGIVING FEAST/GRAB -N- GO in Dothan November 21st, Sunday before Thanksgiving. Free Thanksgiving plate/meal. Everyone is invited. Food Donations are being accepted.12:15 pm - Until All Food Is Gone. 208 West Newton Street, Dothan, AL

THE HARBOR-NOVEMBER 25TH

Thanksgiving to go meals 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm Wednesday, November 24th at the front door of The Harbor, 320 North Foster in Dothan. For more info, call 334-790-4031.

DOTHAN RESCUE MISSION-THANKSGIVING DAY

Thanksgiving Day 12:00 pm-1:00 pm at Dothan Rescue Mission, 216 East Crawford Street, Dothan, AL 36301. Those in need of a Thanksgiving Meal can walk in for a plate. To help, call 334-794-4637.

LIVING HOPE COMMUNITY OUTREACH CENTER-THANKSGIVING DAY

THANKSGIVING DAY - 10:00 AM-10:30 AM (or while supply lasts). A Single Complete Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go at 309 North Lena Street in Dothan. First Come-First Served. While Supplies Last. Must be present and sign-in to receive a dinner, one per person. For details, call 334-671-2376.

LOVE IN ACTION INTERNATIONAL MINISTRIES-THANKSGIVING DAY

Thanksgiving Day 11:30 am to 12:30 pm at Love In Action Ministries, 279 West Main Street, Dothan, AL 36301. Providing a Thanksgiving Meal to the Homeless and to those in need of a Thanksgiving Meal. People can drive through or walk through and pick up meals to go from 11:30 am -12:30 pm. and take it with them. Want to Help? Call 334-494-4995.

MOMA TINA’S THANKSGIVING DAY MEAL

605 North Alice Street, Dothan. A meal will be provided on Thanksgiving Day at the Soup Kitchen. Starts at 10:30am - 12:00pm at the Soup Kitchen and at 12:00 Noon the group will bring the ministry to the streets. (Not taking requests for home delivery - those slots are filled already). VOLUNTEERS are needed to help PREPARE MEALS and FEED people that day as well as HELP DELIVERING Meals. Please meet up on Thanksgiving Morning to help prepare for the meal, call 334-714-3482 or 334-699-6886 for details. DONATIONS NEEDED: Turkeys & Hams, “To-Go” Plates, Plastic Utensils, Desserts or Make Your Favorite Dish of Your Choice. Again, call 334-714-3482 or 334-699-6886 for details.

ENTERPRISE

CHRISTIAN MISSION CENTER-THANKSGIVING DAY

231 Geneva Highway, Enterprise. Thanksgiving Day 12:00 pm-2:00 pm. Drive-thru only meals. One meal per person for those in need of a Thanksgiving Meal. CALL 334-393-2607 FOR DONATION NEEDS.

OZARK

COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING DINNER-THANKSGIVING DAY

Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the Ozark Civic Center on Thanksgiving. Free. This is sponsored by the churches and other organizations. 11:00-1:00. Just show up. Eat in or take out.

DALEVILLE

CHOPPER’S OL’ SCHOOL BBQ-THANKSGIVING DAY 11:00 AM-3:00 PM.

224 Donnell Boulevard in Daleville. Come join us for our free Thanksgiving Meal. This year we will also be able to deliver to drop off points at Fort Rucker, Enterprise, Level Plains, and Ozark at noon and 2pm. We will also still have our eat in dining and take out. If you would like to pick up at one of these locations please call the restaurant at 334-447-8049. If we are unavailable to answer the phone, we will call you back. Please leave a message. (334) 447-8049.

