Headland is looking for residents help to light up the town

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Many families enjoy checking out Christmas decorations during the holidays. This year the City of Headland is planning to light up the town to help spread Christmas cheer.

“We often get told that there’s a hallmark commercial-ness about Headland or some nostalgia.”

Their goal for this Christmas, make this come true. By holding their first “Let it Glow” Christmas light competition. Allowing businesses and residents to light it up for the holiday season.

“We are asking our residents to go all out we do have judges that will be selecting our winners and we are asking them to include a minimum of 500 lights in their displays,” said Adrienne Wilkins - Headland Chamber of Commerce.

And with judges come prizes.

“So, all of our businesses have rallied, and we are going to be giving away three different levels of prize packs which can be made up from anything from gift cards to items that our local businesses have donated.”

As for businesses, the best decorated business will be awarded the “Master of Cheer” trophy.

The light competition is not the only aspect of this event.

“We’ve also expanded our shop local giveaway so people can actually shop local in November and December for their chance to win a gift card prize pack made up of gift certificates from our local businesses.”

After the past year many businesses have encountered with COVID-19, this is one way residents can give back and support the local economy.

“Well shopping local does so much more those dollars that you spend in a local economy really do ripple through the community and create a larger impact then what you’re spending in a local business.”

If you would like to participate you can do so by registering at Headland’s website. It is free to participate.

