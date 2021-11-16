Advertisement

G.W. Long duo sign baseball scholarships

By Justin McNelley
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - G.W. Long baseball players Jackson Chancey and Blayne McDaniel are headed to the next level.

The duo inked college scholarship offers on Monday.

Chancey signing with Wallace Community College while McDaniel is headed to Enterprise State.

Both excelled last year for the Rebels who advanced to the Class 2A state championship series.

Chacney went 10-2 on the mound with a 2.72 era and 85 strikeouts while McDaniel was 7-4 with a 3.08 era and 79 Ks for G.W. Long.

“It’s always been a dream to play at Wallace for me,” said Chancey. “I just want to thank my family, coaches, and teammates for allowing me to do this. They have a really good program. They go to the state tournament every year and do really well in that.”

“It’s definitely been a dream of mine since I was a little kid,” said McDaniel. “Looking up to the older players in the past signing. I just knew I wanted to be one of them. They have a really good program. I love what Coach Frichter has going on there. They are just known for having a really solid baseball team.”

