Geneva Baptist Association Thrift Store suffers with “numerous” thefts

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva Baptist Association Thrift Store tells News 4 they have had “numerous” issues when it comes to theft, the latest case happening Sunday morning.

Just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday a man took items which were priced at about 100 dollars from the thrift store.

This store is supported through donations from people and 30 surrounding area churches and it strives to help those in need in the community, overseas and mission trips. These items may be sold cheap, but they are not for free.

“We try to go on what we call a trust,” Kathy Knop, manager, said.

Knop’s trust was broken early Sunday when a male individual stole several items from the store.

“They are regular customers here and that was the shame about it because all he had to do was come and ask if he needed help,” Knop said.

Clothing, a TV and other miscellaneous items were taken and it was all caught on a surveillance camera the store recently installed.

“If he was in need, and the things he took was not something that he needed, and on top of that, on a Sunday, on top of that,” Knop said. “Where he should be in church. And you know, it was very very disappointing because we’re here to help people.”

A police report was filed with the Hartford Police Department who quickly solved the case.

“What people need to realize is that is private property,” Chief Annie Ward said. “Those items are for the thrift store and if you go on that property and take those items then it is theft of property and you can be prosecuted.”

It is up to the Baptist Association to press charges or not, and they chose not too this time. Knop hopes the individual will take it as a lesson learned and not do it again.

All items were located and returned.

“There is no need to steal,” Knop said. “All they have to do, the door is open here, all they have to do is come in and talk to me and we will help them in any way we can.”

But this is not the stores first experience with someone stealing.

“I drive by to go and take some stuff and I can see where people have left stuff and when I pass back by and it’s gone,” Knop said. “We have went to go pick up loads of stuff and we may have put a few things out here and we come back with our load and stuff gone.”

Chief Ward said this is an important reminder for all.

“Make sure your property is secure,” Chief Ward said. “You know make sure your vehicles are locked, make sure your sheds are locked, you lock your windows, you lock your doors and just secure any outside property to prevent these types of crimes.”

Chief Ward adds if you experience items stolen from your business or home to contact the police department immediately and let them investigate.

If you are someone in need or would like to make a donation to the thrift store or need any assistance, the store is open Wednesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

“We help anybody that needs help,” Knop said.

