Food distribution event in Marianna on Wednesday

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Families and residents in need of food can participate in a food distribution event taking place in Jackson County on Wednesday, November 17.

Farm Share, the state’s largest food bank, is partnering with Kaboodles Boutique to distribute food to residents in need. We’re told recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

Because of the COVID pandemic, this event will be drive-thru only. Organizers said all attendees must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Wednesday’s event will take place at Madison Street Park, 2881 Madison St., Marianna, Fl. 32446. It starts at 8 a.m. and will run until supplies last.

