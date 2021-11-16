FedEx to construct large distribution center in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -FedEx has announced plans to construct a $57 million distribution center in Dothan. The site is the Sam Houston Industrial Park off Columbia Highway.

The project is expected to employ about 200, some of whom will be relocated from another FedEx distribution facility in Dothan.

The announcement Tuesday culminates a long process between the city of Dothan and the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce and is especially welcome after COVID slowed economic development. City manager Kevin Cowper said the deal had been in the works for over a year.

Construction is expected to begin in December and be completed in late 2022.

FedEx will receive tax incentives.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

