Early County High Schools students aim to make a difference this Thanksgiving

Early County High School in Blakely, Ga.
Early County High School in Blakely, Ga.(Source: WALB)
By Jayla Johnson
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - The student council at Early County High School is not only looking to make a difference in their school, but their community as well.

The student council is partnering with C-Hope Ministries of Blakely to host a food drive.

They are encouraging a friendly competition between homeroom classes. A pizza party will be given to the class with the most donations.

“When Ms. Wimberly came to us, we decided to jump on this because during this time, this time of COVID, people really don’t have much, especially given that everything is on backorder,” says Andre’ Powell, student council president, Early County High School. “The ships can’t get in. People need stuff as a community in Blakely. We need to support each other.”

The drive will be ending on Wednesday. If you would like to make a donation, you can bring non-perishable food to the front office of the school.

