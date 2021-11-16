Downtown Enterprise gearing up for Whoville celebration

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Downtown Enterprise is gearing up for its annual Whoville celebration.

You may see some Who’s slowly popping up.

This year’s decorations have a little twist as the who’s may seem somewhat familiar.

If you look close enough some of the characters are designed after the owners of the businesses, they stand in front of.

The purpose is to get even more involvement from the businesses than in previous years and grow the event.

“It’s great to have people walk by and even some of my students came up to me before I even said anything and they said, ‘Oh my gosh that who outside looks just like you’ and I was like ‘It is me,’ So it’s just really exciting to have a little representation,” said Jessica Goodson, Co-owner, All About Art.

Downtown Enterprise is gearing up for their open house event November 18th and 19th.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

