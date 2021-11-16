Advertisement

Dothan student council shares ideas with board

By Meredith Blair
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The “Superintendent Student Advisory Council” presented to the Dothan City Board of Education for the first time this year.

They are tasked with expressing what they believe the district is doing well, along with changes they would like to see made.

Two of their recommendations at the meeting include a school-wide recycling program, and student suggestion boxes.

These students believe that by working together, their schools will see significant improvements

“I would say being on the council is a very good thing cause it’s a good resume builder, and it’s really nice to be having our opinions being heard by the board and knowing that what we have to say is being listened to,” expresses Brooklyn Grinstead, Vice Chairman of the Student Council.

The council consists of 1-2 representatives from 5th to 12th graders across the district.

