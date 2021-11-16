Dothan man spends his Mondays trying to bring joy to everyone

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- A Dothan native wakes up early every Monday with one goal to bring joy to others.

Bill Taylor’s Mondays start rather early.

Each week, you can find him in the same two spot spreading a message of love and hope.

“On Mondays, I try to come here to West Main after Brannon Stand at the school zone down there,” Bill Taylor said.

Taylor gets several honks but every once and a while he will get a visitor.

“Cars will stop occasionally with a prayer need or they’ve come by many times and seen me out here and then this one particular time they stop, and they want to talk,” Taylor added. “They have prayer requests they have needs, and I share with them.”

He talks often with people walking down West Main.

“Folks walking by they’ll stop, and they know I’ve got bag lunches and bottles of water in the heat of the summer, and they’ll stop then they know me they’re pretty regulars,” Taylor said.

These last five years have been just a glimpse of the past four decades.

Taylor has dedicated his live to street ministry and says it’s his way of spreading joy to the world.

“My reason for being out here is simply to exalt the name of Jesus Christ and then to share the good news when I have that opportunity,” Taylor finished.

You can find Bill at the intersection of Brannon Stand and Bethlehem Road on Mondays as well as Main Street in front of Porter Square.

He says everyone is welcome to stop by to talk or ask for a prayer.

You can also find Bill volunteering his time at the Ark on Fridays and the rescue mission periodically throughout the month.

