Dothan church prepares for Thanksgiving food giveaway

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan church is getting a head start on the holidays with a Thanksgiving food giveaway tomorrow.

Denton Road United Methodist Church will be giving away 70 boxes of food. The event starts at 9: 30 a.m. and runs until everything is given away.

The church started a monthly giveaway last Thanksgiving.

“This is God’s house,” says J’Lane Watson, coordinator, Denton Road United Methodist Church food ministry. “We want them to feel welcomed anytime to come and to participate in this food ministry.”

For those planning to come, it is encouraged that you arrive early.

If you would like to make a donation, you can bring physical items or monetary donations to the church during Sunday or Wednesday services.

