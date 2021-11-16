Daleville Parks and Recreation Center will soon be offering new program for students

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Children in the Wiregrass now have a new program to take advantage of. A robotics, cyber security and STEM program is making its way to the Billy Adkins Community Center in Daleville. The program will be fully funded, only costing those wanting to get involved a fee of 10 dollars.

Rec Center officials hope the program gives children more options for extra curricular activities.

“Everybody doesn’t play sports so we are geared towards the kids that don’t play sports that will give them something to do besides sit in their home or either just out and about so now they’ve got robotics, they’ve got cyber security we’ve got more stuff that we are bringing to the city of Daleville but we’re just trying to break ground right now just a little bit at a time,” said Tinia Cannon - Director.

The program kicks off in January.

