City of Ozark is becoming the first in the Wiregrass to use a communication tool to reach their citizens

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Tuscaloosa based FastCommand became a staple during the pandemic for hospitals to issues critical alerts via texts. Now they company is taking it further, with MayorCommand, allowing cities an easy way to interact with their communities.

“MayorCommand is a system that allows mayors to be able to contact their citizens quickly to be able to protect them in an emergency situation or incase the city needs something to be notified to them,” said Kevin Foote - CEO of MayorCommand.

Ozark is the first city in the wiregrass to adopt this program.

“It gives us a lot of opportunities not just from being able to notify people in an emergency situation but just day to day operation being able to communicate with our employees with other citizens we can do mass notifications, or we can send out to individual groups,” said Mark Blankenship - City of Ozark Mayor.

Using a system of technology that most people are already used to.

“A text has become a very important aspect to the way Americans live their lives with the internet. so, this system includes not only regular text but smart alerts, allows detail information to be distributed to all of the citizens at once,” said Foote.

The program goes far beyond text messages.

“It is a system that also helps the city stay in operation should there be some disruptions it allows the website to be intercepted when break downs occur when phones are hacked it allows the mayor to be able to put up message boards at the city website it also allows him to notify the city council and the police force for internal purposes,” said Foote.

The city is still in the early stages of setting up MayorComand. There is no target date for when it will be put to use.

